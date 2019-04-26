Dre'Mont Jones NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Productive (8.5 sacks) junior defensive tackle with the ideal traits of a 3-technique pass-rusher.

—Has a plan as a pass-rusher and will hit blockers with a deadly first step but can also counter with good hand play and a well-timed spin move.

—Can get into the backfield and make splash plays against the run thanks to his quickness and ability to penetrate the line; teams will want to get a hat on him given his ability to shoot through seams created by zone-blocking schemes.

—Can open up and run down ball-carriers and quarterbacks with excellent quickness and speed; takes good pursuit angles and shows the motor to affect plays ran away from him.

—Quick in every aspect of the game: hands, feet, mind and legs.

WEAKNESSES

—Might be seen as scheme- or position-limited to a one-gap, 3-technique position (to which his supporters would say, "just play him there").

—Pad height is a concern with a top-heavy approach out of his stance that will need corrected; on first viewing our scouts noted he played like he was 6'5" and not 6'3".

—Missed time in 2017 after a cut on his leg became an issue; was considering entering 2018 draft class before the injury.

—Can get washed down quickly in the run game when he tries to squeeze through gaps and penetrate the line. Must learn to play square and fight to hold his ground.

—Doesn't have much natural power and could potentially add bulk while also adding strength; teams will be concerned by his combine weight of 281 pounds.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Jones only put together one top-tier season of production at Ohio State, but coaches there have been singing his praises for two years. Jones has ideal 3-technique traits with the quickness to be a special player on all three downs. This limits him to base 4-3 teams as a starter, but Jones will have a rookie impact for any team committed to putting a lineman in the B-gap.

GRADE: 6.70 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Geno Atkins