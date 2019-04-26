Trayvon Mullen NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, well-proportioned cornerback at 6'1" and 199 pounds with ideal NFL speed (4.46 40-yard dash).

—Plenty of experience in press-coverage situations; tough at the line of scrimmage with quick shooting hands and a big enough frame to stop receivers from running through him.

—Closing speed is very good, with the ability to recover if beaten off the line of scrimmage or in a transition; quickly catches up to the route and times his move on the ball well.

—Easy mover throughout his lower body and has light feet and quick hips.

—Had his best game against Alabama in the national title game; grabbed a key interception and made the game-changing sack that caused a fumble.

—Didn't allow a touchdown pass in college and was rarely tested by quarterbacks.

—Can play in man or zone coverage and was used in both at Clemson.

WEAKNESSES

—Can be slow to come out of his backpedal and break on the ball or turn to run with receivers.

—Doesn't always read the route well at the stem and needs more reps or development to recognize the offense better.

—Allows too much space in the route and tries to rely on recovery speed to close gaps that good quarterbacks will exploit.

—Not much of a tackler in the open field.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Mullen is one of our favorite players in the class thanks to his height, speed and agility in coverage. He didn't have the ball production of some top cornerbacks, but that was more a result of teams avoiding his side of the field. When the Alabama offense challenged Mullen, it lost in a big way, which shows his poise and playmaking ability when tested. He has the look of an impactful rookie as a potential second or third cornerback.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Stephon Gilmore