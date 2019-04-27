Charles Omenihu NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Eric Gay/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Can shift inside to 3-technique in third-down pass-rushing situations and offers scheme versatility.

—Size (6'5", 280 lbs) and length (36" arms) to play in three- and four-front defenses with good play power.

—Has the speed and power to stunt from the outside position to the inside; offers a long arm move to keep blockers off his frame and then quickness to get underneath.

—Arm length and upper-body strength equate to a deadly punch, keeping him free from offensive tackles.

—Is athletic enough to show some developmental potential once allowed to one-gap and rush more often instead of being asked to two-gap consistently like he was at Texas.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks the bend and hip flexibility to play edge; won't be seen as a fit in a 3-4 scheme as an edge, but more of a 5-technique.

—Athleticism may be an issue, as he looks stiff at times and isn't a twitchy mover.

—First-step quickness leaves more to be desired; can get too tall out of his stance and surrender his frame to blockers.

—Utilizes a bull rush almost exclusively and was flagged by scouts for not giving great effort in non-pass-rushing situations.

OVERALL

Charles Omenihu is in a unique situation where his size is both a blessing and a curse. He is a little too small to play end in a 3-4 but a little too big to be an edge-rusher. This puts Omenihu in the tweener category. Teams like the New England Patriots have thrived on drafting these types of players and playing multiple defensive packages and defensive fronts, which is why some mocks have had Omenihu as high as pick No. 32. Omenihu will ideally provide a team with good run support on first and second down and shift to the inside on 3rd-and-long.

GRADE: 6.20 (ROUND 3 — ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Taco Charlton