Bobby Okereke NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 30-22. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—High-energy player with the athleticism to run down backs to the boundary.

—Solid awareness as underneath zone defender to diagnose and disrupt timing routes.

—Shows enthusiasm and competitiveness on film that keeps him revved up.

—Good awareness for spacing to knife gaps in backside run support.

—Excellent in coverage with quick, easy movements and the awareness to attack the ball.

      

WEAKNESSES

—Slow-plays interior runs far too often and appears unwilling to engage.

—Has a tendency to bounce around blocks between the tackles and will lose gap leverage.

—Success and disruption as a pass-rusher is more about scheme than individual performance.

—Splash plays hide the every-down inconsistencies in his game.

OVERALL

Okereke's lack of significant improvement while at Stanford is either concerning or an indication that an NFL team will know exactly what it's getting. He's a back-side linebacker with explosive traits to make flash plays in the backfield. Whichever team drafts him will need to have a stout defensive line up front to keep him clean and let him run.

        

GRADE: 6.75 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jatavis Brown 

