Devin Bush NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Short (5'11") but thick, stocky 234-pounder who showed off impressive athleticism with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, 40½" vertical jump and 10'4" broad jump. All of his athletic testing is confirmed on film.

—Brings power to the field with an explosive first step and bad intentions as a tackler and elite closing skills when zeroing in on a ball-carrier. Has fantastic balance and closing speed.

—Instincts are top-tier; doesn't get fooled by misdirection or play action; doesn't take himself out of the play with missteps.

—Will get after quarterbacks as a blitzer, both off the edge and through interior gaps.

—Takes away outside running game with his speed to track the ball down.

—Experienced and productive in pass coverage; fast enough to lock up tight ends or backs.

—NFL bloodlines; his father, Devin, played at Florida State and was a first-round pick in 1995.

WEAKNESSES



—Can get caught looping to the ball instead of taking a direct angle.

—Will miss some tackles because of a shorter tackle radius and grasp.

—Big blockers can stop him in the middle of the line in the run game; has to learn to better stack up blockers.

—Might be scheme-limited to a weak-side linebacker spot in the NFL, where he won't be asked to take on as many blockers in the run game.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL



Bush was considered a great film guy who likely wouldn't measure or test well, but he did both. Putting together his two years of production with elite athletic traits should have scouts and coaches opening up to the idea of him as a top-15 selection.

GRADE: 7.15 (ROUND 1—TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Lavonte David