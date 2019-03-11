2019 NFL Free Agency: Who Will Be This Year's Biggest Spenders?March 11, 2019
With tags out of the way, the NFL's focus is now free agency.
As expected, Frank Clark, Grady Jarrett, Dee Ford, Jadeveon Clowney and Demarcus Lawrence received tags. So did kicker Robbie Gould, for what it's worth.
That won't stop inevitable big moves. The cap keeps rising, and the annual positive vibes of the offseason create an environment where a handful of big spenders always emerge, for better or worse.
The following teams—thanks to a mixture of cap space, holes on the roster and general positioning as a contender—figure to be the biggest spenders.
Oakland Raiders
Jon Gruden is just getting started, folks.
Gruden and the Oakland Raiders provided quality entertainment during the regular season with the trades of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. The moves stockpiled draft assets and helped the team avoid cap-consuming contracts during a big rebuild.
Then they grabbed Antonio Brown. Now imagine Gruden in a free-agent pool with Le'Veon Bell, Earl Thomas and others.
The Raiders still rank among the top 10 in cap space, which they'll need. The middle of the defensive line is promising, but the team generated just 13 sacks last year, by far the worst figure in the league.
There are also a lack of weapons surrounding Derek Carr, even after Brown's arrival.
Like most of the teams that follow, the Raiders have a quality draft standing, but it won't come close to solving all of their problems.
San Francisco 49ers
The hard part is over.
General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have the San Francisco 49ers in a good spot thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo (assuming he's healthy). They also have a few cornerstones in place for now with Joe Staley at left tackle and Richard Sherman at cornerback.
Now the rounding out begins. The 49ers still have about $65 million in cap space on top of the second pick in the upcoming draft.
And there are many needs. The offensive line that Garoppolo got hurt behind allowed 48 sacks. Recent major pass-rush investments such as Solomon Thomas (third pick in 2017) didn't chip in much toward the team's 37-sack total—with DeForest Buckner accounting for 12 on his own.
Remember, the 49ers have already shown they will throw big cash at a guy they want. They hit Jerick McKinnon with an unexpected four-year, $30 million contract, which was overkill for a guy who hasn't averaged four yards per carry in two of his four healthy seasons nor scored more than three rushing or receiving touchdowns in any season.
Once again, Lynch and the front office seem like locks to throw around big totals.
Buffalo Bills
Why would the Buffalo Bills stop at attempting to trade for Antonio Brown?
It fell through, but call it a sign they are serious about doing everything they can to help Josh Allen succeed. After all, as a rookie, he was so-so as a passer but led the team in rushing.
Brown would have been a start, but at least Buffalo still has the third-most money to spend.
Building a stacked roster around a passer on a rookie contract seems to be the trend these days. At this point, it wouldn't feel like too much of a shock to see the Bills go after Le'Veon Bell, either.
With needs at tight end, wideout, corner and in the offensive trenches, the Bills seem willing to take risks.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' front office has the most cap space at $105.8 million.
If the past is any sign, they will at least make a flurry of moves during the second wave. Additions in that mold such as Johnathan Hankins and Eric Ebron have worked wonders.
However, Colts general manager Chris Ballard is a stickler for not going after the biggest names, it seems.
"We will stay the course," Ballard said, according to Mike Chappell of CBS 4. "In every other spot I have been in, we have participated in free agency too. I just think it's got to be the right fit. [There are] a lot of circumstances. First, the player [and] we've got to want each other. That's part of it. He's got to want to be here, and then we've got to be willing to pay the amount he wants, and then he's got to fit in the locker room."
A handful of quick moves can add up fast. The Colts have rebuilt the offensive line in front of Andrew Luck, and now it's time to get him some help. Though a bit pricey, Golden Tate would make sense.
Ballard and the front office also have to beef up the defense, which only registered 38 sacks last year, and there are holes in the secondary too. It's a brew of needs on both sides of the ball that should have the Colts spending cash, even if they don't grab the market's biggest names.
New York Jets
The arms race in the AFC East is on as rebuilding teams hope to compete with the New England Patriots.
The New York Jets cleared a league-high 26 players as unrestricted free agents this offseason and were one of two teams sitting on more than $100 million in cap space. The number is now $97.8 million (second overall), but it's still $16 million more than the next-closest team.
Of course, the Jets have serious problems. A year ago, they allowed 27.6 points per game (29th in the league). The defense recorded 39 sacks (about average). Rookie Sam Darnold took 30 sacks, none of his running backs hit the 700-yard mark, and he threw to a ho-hum cast of weapons.
On paper, the Jets should be in on any top-tier pass-rusher, any offensive weapons like Bell and offensive linemen. The goal isn't just to prop up Darnold—it's to solidify a foundation.
Salary-cap info courtesy of Spotrac.