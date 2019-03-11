2019 NFL Free Agency: Who Will Be This Year's Biggest Spenders?

4 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts' front office has the most cap space at $105.8 million.

If the past is any sign, they will at least make a flurry of moves during the second wave. Additions in that mold such as Johnathan Hankins and Eric Ebron have worked wonders.

However, Colts general manager Chris Ballard is a stickler for not going after the biggest names, it seems.

"We will stay the course," Ballard said, according to Mike Chappell of CBS 4. "In every other spot I have been in, we have participated in free agency too. I just think it's got to be the right fit. [There are] a lot of circumstances. First, the player [and] we've got to want each other. That's part of it. He's got to want to be here, and then we've got to be willing to pay the amount he wants, and then he's got to fit in the locker room."

A handful of quick moves can add up fast. The Colts have rebuilt the offensive line in front of Andrew Luck, and now it's time to get him some help. Though a bit pricey, Golden Tate would make sense.

Ballard and the front office also have to beef up the defense, which only registered 38 sacks last year, and there are holes in the secondary too. It's a brew of needs on both sides of the ball that should have the Colts spending cash, even if they don't grab the market's biggest names.