Andy Isabella NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

STRENGTHS



—Incredibly quick feet and lateral agility to free himself off the line of scrimmage.

—Rare speed makes him a threat vertically and on intermediate routes.

—Had some of his best games against his most important competition (Georgia and Senior Bowl).

—Undersized (5'9", 188 lbs), but not afraid to use the middle of the field to get open.

WEAKNESSES



—Does not have ideal height for the position.

—Limited catch radius due to small size; needs an accurate quarterback.

—Will be viewed as a slot-only receiver, which will work for some teams but might limit his draft prospects.

—Will struggle to make contested catches against bigger NFL corners.

OVERALL



The Marquise Goodwin comparison is too easy, but it's also true. Isabella has the same quickness to destroy teams underneath and work intermediate areas. He's also a returner. His film and Senior Bowl performance didn't bring up many concerns, either. He could add functional strength to go with his speed and quickness to help him get off the line better. Durability and level of competition may be red flags, but he showed he belongs at this level during his week at the Senior Bowl.

GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Marquise Goodwin