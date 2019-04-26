Andy Isabella NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Andy Isabella #5 of the Massachusetts Minutemen carries the ball during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 17, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Incredibly quick feet and lateral agility to free himself off the line of scrimmage.

—Rare speed makes him a threat vertically and on intermediate routes.

—Had some of his best games against his most important competition (Georgia and Senior Bowl).

—Undersized (5'9", 188 lbs), but not afraid to use the middle of the field to get open.

            

WEAKNESSES

—Does not have ideal height for the position.

—Limited catch radius due to small size; needs an accurate quarterback.

—Will be viewed as a slot-only receiver, which will work for some teams but might limit his draft prospects.

—Will struggle to make contested catches against bigger NFL corners.

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?

  8. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  9. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  10. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  11. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  12. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  13. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  14. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  15. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  16. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  17. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  18. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  19. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  20. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

Right Arrow Icon

              

OVERALL

The Marquise Goodwin comparison is too easy, but it's also true. Isabella has the same quickness to destroy teams underneath and work intermediate areas. He's also a returner. His film and Senior Bowl performance didn't bring up many concerns, either. He could add functional strength to go with his speed and quickness to help him get off the line better. Durability and level of competition may be red flags, but he showed he belongs at this level during his week at the Senior Bowl.

                

GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Marquise Goodwin

Related

    Scouting Report for Cardinals' Pick Zach Allen

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Scouting Report for Cardinals' Pick Zach Allen

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Trade for Rosen 🚨

    • Miami gets Josh Rosen & 2020 5th-rd pick • AZ received No. 62 pick in 2019 draft

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Dolphins Trade for Rosen 🚨

    • Miami gets Josh Rosen & 2020 5th-rd pick • AZ received No. 62 pick in 2019 draft

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Cards Draft Byron Amid P2 Rumors 👀

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Cards Draft Byron Amid P2 Rumors 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report for Cardinals' Pick Byron Murphy

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Scouting Report for Cardinals' Pick Byron Murphy

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report