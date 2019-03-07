Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: WR's Contract Demands Could Deter Raiders, More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders remain interested in trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, but his new contract demands might make a deal difficult, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

Brown is due $15 million next season under his current deal, according to Pelissero. However, the receiver has been clamoring for a new contract with more guaranteed money.

This could create a potential holdup for the Raiders as they try to accelerate their rebuild.

Brown originally signed a four-year, $68 million extension with Pittsburgh in 2017. The Steelers will be forced to take on $21.1 million in dead cap if they trade him before June 1, and they even asked him to delay the date of his $2.5 million roster bonus (due March 17), per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Brown wants more guaranteed money in his next deal, as he explained in a February Instagram video.

"If your squad want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who's the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone," he said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "Tell them I ain't doing no unguarantees. I ain't even gonna play myself no more for this NFL."

Those demands and his current salary could be enough to deter some teams in trade talks.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos decided Brown is "not worth the price."

The Raiders remain in the hunt, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also listed the New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans as interested teams.