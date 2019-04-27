Rodney Anderson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Ideal NFL build at 6'0", 224 pounds with excellent strength throughout his body.

—Powerful runner with the instincts to find rushing lanes and punish a defense coming downhill.

—Good receiver out of the backfield; proficient in the screen game.

—Refined moves, with a stiff-arm and spin move to get away from tacklers.

—When healthy, incredibly productive with a three-down skill set. Has starting traits: power, vision, speed and balance.

WEAKNESSES



—Three major injuries in four seasons; broken leg (2015), fractured vertebra (2016), knee (2018)

—Doesn't make defenders miss and takes a high number of hits.

—Legs look dead at times; can get stuck in his rushing lane and won't adjust or make lateral moves to shake defenders.

—Runs straight and makes himself a big target.

—Medicals will dictate whether or not Anderson is drafted; high-potential, high-risk player.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL



Injuries are the story with Anderson. If he checks out at the NFL Scouting Combine, he could be a top-five running back in this class. But with so many injuries in his history, teams may also look at Anderson and decide he simply cannot stay healthy enough to spend a draft choice on.

GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 4 - POTENTIAL STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jay Ajayi