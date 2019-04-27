Rodney Anderson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson (24) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Ideal NFL build at 6'0", 224 pounds with excellent strength throughout his body.

—Powerful runner with the instincts to find rushing lanes and punish a defense coming downhill.

—Good receiver out of the backfield; proficient in the screen game.

—Refined moves, with a stiff-arm and spin move to get away from tacklers.

—When healthy, incredibly productive with a three-down skill set. Has starting traits: power, vision, speed and balance.

    

WEAKNESSES

—Three major injuries in four seasons; broken leg (2015), fractured vertebra (2016), knee (2018)

—Doesn't make defenders miss and takes a high number of hits.

—Legs look dead at times; can get stuck in his rushing lane and won't adjust or make lateral moves to shake defenders.

—Runs straight and makes himself a big target.

—Medicals will dictate whether or not Anderson is drafted; high-potential, high-risk player.

OVERALL

Injuries are the story with Anderson. If he checks out at the NFL Scouting Combine, he could be a top-five running back in this class. But with so many injuries in his history, teams may also look at Anderson and decide he simply cannot stay healthy enough to spend a draft choice on.

      

GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 4 - POTENTIAL STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jay Ajayi

