Rodney Anderson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Rodney Anderson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' PickApril 27, 2019
STRENGTHS
—Ideal NFL build at 6'0", 224 pounds with excellent strength throughout his body.
—Powerful runner with the instincts to find rushing lanes and punish a defense coming downhill.
—Good receiver out of the backfield; proficient in the screen game.
—Refined moves, with a stiff-arm and spin move to get away from tacklers.
—When healthy, incredibly productive with a three-down skill set. Has starting traits: power, vision, speed and balance.
WEAKNESSES
—Three major injuries in four seasons; broken leg (2015), fractured vertebra (2016), knee (2018)
—Doesn't make defenders miss and takes a high number of hits.
—Legs look dead at times; can get stuck in his rushing lane and won't adjust or make lateral moves to shake defenders.
—Runs straight and makes himself a big target.
—Medicals will dictate whether or not Anderson is drafted; high-potential, high-risk player.
OVERALL
Injuries are the story with Anderson. If he checks out at the NFL Scouting Combine, he could be a top-five running back in this class. But with so many injuries in his history, teams may also look at Anderson and decide he simply cannot stay healthy enough to spend a draft choice on.
GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 4 - POTENTIAL STARTER)
PRO COMPARISON: Jay Ajayi
