Easton Stick NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Has all the intangibles teams want in an NFL quarterback.

—Great mover on designed runs and out of the pocket.

—Three-year starter and captain in a winning program with an NFL-style offense.

—Throws a pretty deep ball and puts enough air under it to let receivers run under it.

—Stepped up in the biggest moments and played exceptionally in pressure situations.

WEAKNESSES

—Level of competition will always be a question mark coming from the FCS. Also struggled in Shrine Bowl practices.

—Arm talent is average at best for strength and accuracy.

—At times he focuses on the pass rush and not what is happening downfield.

—The offense produced a lot of wide-open receivers to throw to.

OVERALL

Everyone has rooted for Easton Stick since he took over for the injured Carson Wentz in 2016. His coaches and teammates rave about his work ethic on and off the field, as well as his football IQ. However, Stick will have to keep working to overcome average arm talent in the NFL. Many of the questions surrounding his game could have been answered at the Shrine Game, but Stick had a rough week of practice against tougher competition.

GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Joshua Dobbs