NFL Rumors: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Unretires, Wants to Play in 2019

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is reportedly coming out of retirement.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers-Cromartie has been reinstated by the league and plans to play in 2019.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, retired after Week 8 of the 2018 season after playing the first seven games of the year with the Oakland Raiders. He had started just one game for the lowly Raiders, recording eight total tackles.

"Just a shocker to see him gone because he was a great teammate and a great player for us," cornerback Rashaan Melvin said of Rodgers-Cromartie when he retired, per ESPN. "He showed us how to cherish the game and approach it the right way. He's always dancing, always rapping, always singing. Just showing his personality no matter what, through the ups and downs."

Rodgers-Cromartie made two Pro Bowls and was a 2016 second-team All-Pro while playing for five teams over 11 seasons. He started his career with the Arizona Cardinals before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Raiders.

It's unclear what Rodgers-Cromartie has left in the tank. The Giants started him only 15 games of his last 30 with the team, and he was riding the bench for a Raiders defense that needed help everywhere.

Odds are Rodgers-Cromartie will find a team willing to give him a look, but it's anything but guaranteed he'll be on a roster in 2019.