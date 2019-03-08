Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Top Unrestricted Free Agents

0 of 9

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The 2019 edition of NFL free agency kicks off on March 13, and there should be a flurry of early activity, especially since teams can begin contacting impending free agents two days prior. During that "legal tampering" period is when the rumor mill is really going to start churning.

The rumor mill has already been fired up, though, and there has been plenty of chatter about where free agency's top targets will land. While no free-agent move can become official until 4 p.m. ET on the 13th, logical predictions can be made.

That's exactly what you'll find here. We'll examine this year's top free agents and where they're most likely to end up, based on factors like the latest buzz, salary-cap situations, team fits and coaching connections.

Keep in mind that this list only includes impending free agents. Trade options like Antonio Brown and possible cap casualties like Justin Houston aren't included.