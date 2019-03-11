NFL Free Agency 2019: Buying or Selling Latest Rumors

0 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It's lying season in the NFL.

The period between the NFL Scouting Combine and the official start of free agency is rife with speculation as to how teams plan to mold their rosters for the upcoming year.

We'll put draft talk on pause to focus on veterans with expiring contracts. Who is reportedly showing interest in the top names set to hit the open market?

At times, NFL beat writers and insiders come away with conflicting reports. Depending on the source, information may lead to some truths, and others trace back to a smoke screen to deceive competing suitors for a specific player. Agents may also have a hand in embellishing interest in their clients.

Clubs will have the opportunity to negotiate with player representatives Monday. Before the wink-and-nod agreements become public, we'll dive into the juiciest rumors pertaining to free agency and buy or sell each report.