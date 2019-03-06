TMZ Leaks Video of Adam 'Pacman' Jones' Arrest; Accused of Cheating in Casino

David Kohl/Associated Press

Video of NFL free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' Feb. 27 arrest at an Indiana casino over allegations of cheating at table games was released by TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

In the video, Jones is standing with his hands restrained behind his back in handcuffs while two officers stand alongside him (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Jones and his wife, who was shooting the video, asked who accused him of cheating at table games and what proof they had. Jones also cussed at the officers and called one of them a "b---h ass n---a" at one point.

The 35-year-old Jones was arrested in the early hours at Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, for allegedly adding chips to his bets after the outcomes of games were already known.

