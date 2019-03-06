TMZ Leaks Video of Adam 'Pacman' Jones' Arrest; Accused of Cheating in Casino

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam Jones warms up prior to the Bengals' NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cincinnati. The Nevada Supreme Court says Jones has to pay more than $12.4 million in damages in a shooting that wounded two Las Vegas strip club doormen nearly eight years ago, including one who was paralyzed from the waist down. Jones wasn't the gunman. But the unanimous state high court ruling, issued Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, upheld a jury's finding that he instigated the violence and was responsible to pay some $11.2 million to Tommy Urbanski and his ex-wife, Kathy, and $1.3 million to Urbanski's former co-worker Aaron Cudworth. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
David Kohl/Associated Press

Video of NFL free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' Feb. 27 arrest at an Indiana casino over allegations of cheating at table games was released by TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

In the video, Jones is standing with his hands restrained behind his back in handcuffs while two officers stand alongside him (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Jones and his wife, who was shooting the video, asked who accused him of cheating at table games and what proof they had. Jones also cussed at the officers and called one of them a "b---h ass n---a" at one point.

The 35-year-old Jones was arrested in the early hours at Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, for allegedly adding chips to his bets after the outcomes of games were already known.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

