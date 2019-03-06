Sidney Crosby, Nikita Kucherov and Top Highlights from March 5

Sidney Crosby, Nikita Kucherov and Top Highlights from March 5March 6, 2019
Two of the best scorers in the NHL stole the spotlight during a wild Tuesday night of action across North America.
Six of the 10 games played Tuesday night went to either overtime or a shootout, while three other contests were decided by two goals or fewer.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, who now sit at 106 points, had the largest margin of victory of Tuesday's slate, as they downed a playoff contender from the Western Conference.
In the Lightning's win over the Winnipeg Jets, Nikita Kucherov tied the franchise's single-season points record.
In one of the overtime affairs, Sidney Crosby became the second Pittsburgh Penguins player to reach the 1,200-point mark in his career.
Tuesday's NHL Scores
Boston 4, Carolina 3 (Final/OT)
Columbus 2, New Jersey 1 (Final/Shootout)
New York Islanders 5, Ottawa 4 (Final/Shootout)
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2 (Final/OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 5, Minnesota 4 (Final/Shootout)
Dallas 1, New York Rangers 0
Colorado 4, Detroit 3 (Final/OT)
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Montreal 3, Los Angeles 1
Crosby Earns 1,200th Point
Lightning's Incredible Passing Finishes Off Win
Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
Put this in a museum. 🤩 #WPGvsTBL | #GoBolts https://t.co/jS3607XRIZ
Krejci's OT Winner Continues Boston's Excellent Run of Form
NHL @NHL
MAGNIFICENCE! @JDebrusk and David Krejci connect in @EASPORTSNHL OT. https://t.co/dHwM51Autw
Guentzel Wins Game For Penguins In OT
NHL @NHL
Sheesh, Sid with the flop and @jakenbake20 with the finish? Take a gander at this @EASPORTSNHL OT beauty. https://t.co/TMFkVZ5zet
Columbus Wins in Penalties
Columbus Blue Jackets @BlueJacketsNHL
Two shootout goals. Two shootout saves. Two words for ya: GAME. OVER. https://t.co/7Edcil7PJz
Johansen's Crafty Stick Work Earns Shootout Win for Nashville
MacKinnon's Game-Winning Goal For Colorado
Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche
NO. 29 WITH THAT SWEET, SWEET GAME-WINNER. #GoAvsGo #GoAvsGo https://t.co/cMSRLBKICE
Greiss' Spectacular Penalty Save
Barrie's Blast From The Point
Slick Passing From Red Wings
Crosby Earns 1,200th Point In Pittsburgh's Win Over Florida
Crosby earned the 1,200th point of his career on Pittsburgh's first goal of its 3-2 win on an assist to Jake Guentzel.
With the assist, Crosby became the latest player to reach the 1,200-point mark, and by doing so, Pittsburgh became the fourth franchise with two 1,200-point players, per the team's official Twitter account:
Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins
Congratulations Sidney Crosby! The Penguins are the fourth team in NHL history (Detroit, Boston, Montreal) to have at least two players record 1,200 or more points with the team. https://t.co/P5PUP8YxFU
Crosby also assisted on the game-winning goal scored by Guentzel in overtime, and he detailed what he saw on the play after the win, per the team's official insider Twitter account:
Pens Inside Scoop @PensInsideScoop
Crosby on OT goal: "I saw Guentzel was kinda even with their D and battling for position. I tried to put the puck in the area and hopefully he could skate into it. He did a great job of holding off the guy and getting control, and making a great move and finish." -SK
Although Crosby's milestone was celebrated by himself and his teammates, he wanted to focus more on another achievement after the victory.
Instead of answering a question about his 1,200th point, Crosby opted to heap praise on Matt Cullen, who played in his 1,500th game Tuesday, per the team's official insider Twitter account:
Pens Inside Scoop @PensInsideScoop
Crosby was asked about his 1,200th point, but deflected to Cullen's 1,500th game. "To be apart of 1,500 games is pretty special. I'm not sure if I'll ever be part of that again for a career. To get the win for Cully and see the support he got, that was a big one." -SK
The victory was huge for the Penguins in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, as they enter Wednesday tied with Montreal on 79 points.
The slightest slip-up down the stretch could cost Pittsburgh, as Columbus sits two points behind the Penguins and Canadiens as the first team out of the playoffs at the moment.
Kucherov Ties Lightning's Single-Season Points Record
Kucherov's remarkable season continued for the Lightning Tuesday, as he tied Vincent Lecavalier for the most points in a single season in franchise history, per the team's official Twitter account:
Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
Nikita Kucherov has tied Vinny Lecavalier for the most points in a single season in #Bolts franchise history. He now has 108 points in 67 games. 🔥 #Klutcherov https://t.co/b7KeOd2RKk
Kucherov, who leads the NHL with 108 points and 77 assists, reached the milestone on the Lightning's final goal of their 5-2 win, which was scored by Brayden Point.
The 25-year-old told reporters after the win that he's pleased with the way he's playing, per Fox Sports Florida.
"I'm trying to work on my game every day and see what happens, but obviously it's good, I like it," Kucherov said.
Kucherov also said he enjoys the late-season tests, like the one the Lightning received from the Jets, to prepare for the postseason, per the team's official Twitter account:
Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
On reaching 108 points: "It's okay, trying to work on my game every day and see what happens. Obviously it's good. I like it." #WPGvsTBL | Nikita Kucherov: https://t.co/IJURL6AbLl
The Lightning are 17 points ahead of their closest competition for the Presidents' Trophy, and with 15 regular-season games left, they should officially secure the hardware sooner rather than later.
Wednesday's NHL Schedule
Washington at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Toronto at Vancouver (9 p.m. ET)
St. Louis at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Calgary at Vegas (10:30 p.m. ET)
