Likely No. 1 Pick Zion Williamson Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Leaves Duke

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke's Zion Williamson announced his intention to enter the 2019 NBA draft Monday, where he will almost certainly be the top player off the board.

Williamson made the decision official via a post on his Instagram account.

Williamson entered as the third-ranked player in the team's 2018 recruiting class behind RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. He left Duke as the unanimous top player in the country and one of the brightest stars in recent college basketball history.

Listed at 6'7" and 285 pounds, Williamson more resembles an NFL defensive end than a traditional basketball player.

When Williamson steps on the floor, it becomes even more apparent he's a once-in-a-generation athlete. He has pulled off in-game dunks so captivating people are already clamoring for him to enter next year's dunk contest, and he's not just a jaw-dropping athlete.

Williamson already has plus ball-handling for a big man, is a strong passer and uses his physical advantages to finish among the nation's best at the rim.

His game has drawn praise from across the basketball world, with Scottie Pippen calling him the best prospect since Michael Jordan and LeBron James attending his games just to catch a glimpse.

"He's unreal. We were talking about him the other day in our team room," Stephen Curry told reporters. "He has a lot of hype around him and he's unbelievably talented, but you can't teach, like, his passion and the way that ... he plays. He plays hard every possession, and that's an underrated skill that kids can ... emulate."

Williamson's lone knock is that his body might be too large to withstand the rigors of an 82-game season. He missed five games due to a sprained knee caused by a freak accident when his shoe came apart. The incident caused Nike stock to drop the next day.

As for Williamson the NBA prospect, he's as can't-miss as you can get but not without flaws. He's not a good or comfortable shooter from long range; he shot 33.8 percent from the college three-point line and was a 64 percent free-throw shooter.

Perhaps the best college comp we have is Blake Griffin. The key to Williamson reaching his potential will be putting in the work like Griffin and crafting his all-around game. Griffin's shot is still slow and hitchy, but he's made it work and turned himself into a good three-point shooter—thus extending his prime a few extra years.

Williamson is going to be a good NBA player no matter what; he has the ceiling of a top-10 player in the league. Finding the right situation and coaching staff will be critical to making that happen.