NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships 2019: Dates and Live-Stream Schedule

The NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Championship 2019 takes place on Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Returning this year to the Birmingham CrossPlex after successive editions at Texas' Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, Texas Tech goes into the championships the top-rated men's team and Arkansas heads the women's ratings.

It is the biggest meet of the season, with the top collegiate track and field athletes from across the United States competing for national titles.

Last year, the the SEC dominated proceedings, as the University of Florida came out on top in the men's competition and the Georgia Bulldogs prevailed in the women's.

Action from both days of 2019's competition will be streamed live on ESPN3, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. A full schedule can be found here.

The action kicks off on Friday with the opening events of the men's heptathlon and the women's pentathlon.

The headline events on Saturday are the women's and men's 4x400-meter relays, which close the event.

Unsurprisingly, the two top-ranked teams for the championship have the most entries.

On the women's side, the Razorbacks have 15 athletes set to compete; in the men's competition, the Red Raiders have 14.

Texas Tech's stars include sprinter Andrew Hudson, long-jump duo Odaine Lewis and Charles Brown and Divine Oduduru, who is the fastest athlete in the 200 meters and second-fastest in the 60 meters:



Oduduru will be looking to beat Florida's Grant Holloway in the blue riband 60-meter event.

Holloway is the top-ranked athlete in the shortest of the sprints, as well as the 60-meter hurdles, and is ranked second in the long jump behind LSU's Rayvon Grey.

On current ranking, Florida and LSU will finish behind Texas Tech on the podium at the end of proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, Southern California and LSU respectively hold the No. 2 and No. 3 positions behind Arkansas. Ohio State and New Mexico should also be in the mix.

Arkansas will be hard to beat in the women's pole vault given it boasts the two leading entries, twin sisters Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard:

Among LSU's 11 entries is Kortnei Johnson, who is the top-ranked athlete in the women's 60 meters.

However, the 60 meters is far from a foregone conclusion, with Kiara Parker of Arkansas, Destiny Smith-Barnett of UNLV and Twanisha Terry of USC all incredibly close in the rankings.