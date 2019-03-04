2019 MLB Odds Released for MVP and Cy Young; Mike Trout, Bryce Harper Favored

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Bryce Harper is going to put on a show for Philadelphia Phillies fans if Las Vegas is to be believed.

Caesars shared the latest odds for Major League Baseball's primary individual awards for the 2019 season, and Harper checks in as the favorite to land the National League MVP at +600 (bet $100 to win $600).

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is the favorite to win the American League MVP at +125, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is favored to win the AL Cy Young at +250, and Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom are favored to win the NL Cy Young at +300.

Trout is just 27 years old but is already well on his way to becoming one of the best players in baseball history. The seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger has two MVPs on his resume and does everything with highlight-reel grabs in center, a batting average better than .300 in each of the last three seasons and at least 27 home runs in six straight years.

He posted 39 long balls and 24 stolen bases in 2018.

Harper also has an MVP on his resume (2015) and could see an increase in production based on the protection around him in the Phillies’ lineup. He led the league with 130 walks in 2018 but will have new Philadelphia additions in Jean Segura, Andrew McCutchen and J.T. Realmuto around him in the order.

That could lead to more pitches to hit and MVP-level production for the former Nationals outfielder.

As for Sale, a Cy Young is about the only thing missing in his career. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series last year and is a seven-time All-Star but continues to just miss on the highest individual award for pitchers.

He finished in the top six in voting seven different times.

The NL Cy Young figures to be the tightest race given these odds after deGrom held off Scherzer last year. The Mets ace won the award with a 1.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 269 strikeouts, while the Nationals ace finished in second with a 2.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 300 strikeouts.

Fortunately for Scherzer, he has three Cy Youngs already before just missing last year.