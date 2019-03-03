Sidney Crosby, Jamie Benn and Top Highlights from Mar. 2

Sidney Crosby, Jamie Benn and Top Highlights from Mar. 2March 3, 2019
Sidney Crosby added another milestone to his collection Saturday during the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Crosby scored once and handed out three assists on a night in which he passed Jaromir Jagr for the second-most goals in Penguins history.
Over in the Western Conference, Jamie Benn captured the spotlight for the Dallas Stars, as he produced his fifth-career hat-trick in his team's 4-1 win over St. Louis.
While teams like the Penguins and Stars are playing well, none of their success compares to what the Tampa Bay Lightning have put together.
By beating the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday, the Lightning notched their 50th victory of the season, which is yet another landmark on the way to securing the Presidents' Trophy.
Saturday NHL Scores
Columbus 0, Edmonton 4
Los Angeles 6, Chicago 3
Boston 1, New Jersey 0
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Montreal 1, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1
Florida 3, Carolina 4 (Final/OT)
Arizona 3, Detroit 1
St. Louis 1, Dallas 4
Calgary 2, Minnesota 4
Crosby Passes Jagr
Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins
THAT'S OUR CAPTAIN. Sidney Crosby records his 440th NHL goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for the 2nd-most in franchise history. Crosby now has goals in four-straight games. https://t.co/A5smZjQvWU
Benn's Hat-Trick
Dallas Stars @DallasStars
Jamie Benn's @Enterprise hat trick tonight pulls the Stars to within three points of the Blues for third in the division! #GoStars https://t.co/Z6cMAwMleF
Debrusk's Crafty Assist
NHL @NHL
That might be one of the more creative passes in @JDebrusk's career. 😮 https://t.co/9jAqkG7pMj
Sheary Scores Off Wobbling Puck
NHL @NHL
Bobbling pucks aren't a problem for @csheary13. 🇨🇦 HNIC: https://t.co/eVCyWTbCNm https://t.co/GlsjeEaV5C
Borgstrom Picks Out Top Corner
Crawford Delivers Assist from His Own Goal
Aho Produces Carolina's OT Winner
NHL @NHL
Five straight wins for the @NHLCanes — it's @SebastianAho with the @EASPORTSNHL OT winner. https://t.co/GQTnXsfvtA
Petan Scores from 1 Knee
Sergachev's Blast from the Point
NHL GIFs @NHLGIFs
The @TBLightning defensemen are tapping into their offensive instincts tonight. https://t.co/vhSq21glLP
Crosby Moves into 2nd on Penguins' All-Time Scoring Chart
Crosby's first-period tally against the Canadiens moved him past Jagr into sole possession of second place on Pittsburgh's all-time scoring chart.
Crosby, who is fifth in the NHL in points this season, has 440 goals in a Penguins uniform. Only Mario Lemieux sits ahead of him in franchise history.
The Pittsburgh superstar has a long way to go to catch Lemieux, who recorded 690 goals for the Penguins during his career.
By scoring once and handing out three assists, Crosby moved ahead of the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin in career points for the first time since January 5, 2011, per NHL PR:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
The last time Sidney Crosby finished a game with more career points than longtime rival Alex Ovechkin was Jan. 5, 2011, a lead he held for three days until Ovechkin tallied two points on Jan. 8, 2011. #NHLStats #PITvsMTL https://t.co/q4YKlgEeW0
Pittsburgh and Washington are both involved in a tight race for playoff positions in the Metropolitan Division.
Washington is second to the New York Islanders with 81 points, while the Penguins are the first wild-card team in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.
The next head-to-head showdown between Crosby and Ovechkin comes March 12 in Pittsburgh.
Before that, the Penguins have a key home-and-away series with the Columbus Blue Jackets and home games against the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins.
Lightning Match Fewest Games to 50 Wins Mark
The Lightning continued their dominant season with Saturday's win over the struggling Senators.
Tampa Bay's 50th win in its 66th game tied Detroit's mark from the 1995-96 season, equaling an NHL record, as NHL PR highlighted:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
The @TBLightning matched the NHL record for fewest games to 50 wins in a season. The 1995-96 Red Wings improved to 50-12-4 with a victory in their 66th game on March 10, 1996. #NHLStats #OTTvsTBL https://t.co/yv6WGYGNY1
As Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman noted, the victory over Ottawa carried extra meaning because the team bounced back from a loss to the Bruins, per the team's official Twitter account:
Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
Hedman on hitting 50 wins: “We want to win as many as we can. Big for us to bounce back after that game in Boston. We wanted to make sure we came out hard.” #OTTvsTBL
Hedman was one of four defenders to score for the Lightning, with Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak also delivering goals.
Saturday marked the first time in Lightning franchise history in which four defensemen struck the back of the net in a single game, per NHL PR:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak each scored to mark the first instance in @TBLightning franchise history that four defenseman found the back of the net in the same game. #NHLStats #OTTvsTBL https://t.co/PMcvFrgh5k
With 104 points, Tampa Bay is 15 points ahead of its closest challenger for the Presidents' Trophy.
Barring a total collapse during their final 16 regular-season games, the Lightning should easily capture the trophy given to the team that records the most points in the regular season.
Sunday's NHL Schedule
Washington at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)
Philadelphia at New York Islanders (3 p.m. ET)
Vancouver at Vegas (4 p.m. ET)
Colorado at Anaheim (4 p.m. ET)
Ottawa at Florida (5 p.m. ET)
Winnipeg at Columbus (7 p.m. ET)
Nashville at Minnesota (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Chicago at San Jose (10 p.m. ET)
