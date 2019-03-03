Sidney Crosby, Jamie Benn and Top Highlights from Mar. 2

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Sidney Crosby added another milestone to his collection Saturday during the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Crosby scored once and handed out three assists on a night in which he passed Jaromir Jagr for the second-most goals in Penguins history.

Over in the Western Conference, Jamie Benn captured the spotlight for the Dallas Stars, as he produced his fifth-career hat-trick in his team's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

While teams like the Penguins and Stars are playing well, none of their success compares to what the Tampa Bay Lightning have put together.

By beating the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday, the Lightning notched their 50th victory of the season, which is yet another landmark on the way to securing the Presidents' Trophy.

Saturday NHL Scores

Columbus 0, Edmonton 4

Los Angeles 6, Chicago 3

Boston 1, New Jersey 0

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Montreal 1, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1

Florida 3, Carolina 4 (Final/OT)

Arizona 3, Detroit 1

St. Louis 1, Dallas 4

Calgary 2, Minnesota 4

Crosby Moves into 2nd on Penguins' All-Time Scoring Chart

Crosby's first-period tally against the Canadiens moved him past Jagr into sole possession of second place on Pittsburgh's all-time scoring chart.

Crosby, who is fifth in the NHL in points this season, has 440 goals in a Penguins uniform. Only Mario Lemieux sits ahead of him in franchise history.

The Pittsburgh superstar has a long way to go to catch Lemieux, who recorded 690 goals for the Penguins during his career.

By scoring once and handing out three assists, Crosby moved ahead of the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin in career points for the first time since January 5, 2011, per NHL PR:

Pittsburgh and Washington are both involved in a tight race for playoff positions in the Metropolitan Division.

Washington is second to the New York Islanders with 81 points, while the Penguins are the first wild-card team in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.

The next head-to-head showdown between Crosby and Ovechkin comes March 12 in Pittsburgh.

Before that, the Penguins have a key home-and-away series with the Columbus Blue Jackets and home games against the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins.

Lightning Match Fewest Games to 50 Wins Mark

The Lightning continued their dominant season with Saturday's win over the struggling Senators.

Tampa Bay's 50th win in its 66th game tied Detroit's mark from the 1995-96 season, equaling an NHL record, as NHL PR highlighted:

As Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman noted, the victory over Ottawa carried extra meaning because the team bounced back from a loss to the Bruins, per the team's official Twitter account:

Hedman was one of four defenders to score for the Lightning, with Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak also delivering goals.

Saturday marked the first time in Lightning franchise history in which four defensemen struck the back of the net in a single game, per NHL PR:

With 104 points, Tampa Bay is 15 points ahead of its closest challenger for the Presidents' Trophy.

Barring a total collapse during their final 16 regular-season games, the Lightning should easily capture the trophy given to the team that records the most points in the regular season.

