Watch D.K. Metcalf Run 4.33-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is turning into the D.K. Metcalf show.

The former Ole Miss star has been the talk of the showcase event in Indianapolis this week after measuring in with just 1.6 percent body fat, doing an impressive 27 reps on the bench press and recording a 40.5-inch vertical.

Even after all that, he wasn't done dropping jaws.

On Saturday, the 6'3", 228-pound wideout showed off his speed by posting a time of 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash:

Only Ohio State's Parris Campbell (4.31) has recorded a faster time among receivers.