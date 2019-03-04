2019 NFL Combine: Players Who Hurt and Helped Themselves the Most

0 of 11

After three days of workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, teams must adjust their draft boards accordingly.

When breaking down draft classes, it's best to rely on collegiate tape—actual in-game situations—more than single-day workouts. However, players at the combine can show strengths or weaknesses overlooked on film and that they have worked on their shortcomings.

For front offices, it's an ongoing evaluation leading up to the draft. The combine provides another aspect to the big picture. While a handful of incoming rookies boosted their stocks, others disappointed in a televised job interview.

The list below focuses on those who potentially made significant moves up and down draft boards.

Perhaps a prospect underwhelmed on the 40-yard dash or during position drills like offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. last year. He dropped from a potential first-rounder to the Baltimore Ravens in the third round. DJ Moore ran a 4.42-second 40-yard time and his stock rose leading into the 2018 draft.

Will we see significant projection swings this year?