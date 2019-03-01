NFL Competition Committee to Study SkyJudge to Correct Officials' Mistakes

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

In the wake of the controversial 2019 NFC Championship Game, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent revealed on Friday that the league's competition committee will leave the NFL Scouting Combine with "a mandate to study and develop the concept of a SkyJudge that could correct clear and obvious mistakes," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Seifert notes that questions remains as to when a SkyJudge could step in and what calls would fall under their domain.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported earlier this week that the committee would discuss expanding the league's current replay system to include judgment calls such as pass interference. However, New York Giants owner John Mara admitted on Tuesday he was "skeptical" that such a change would be made ahead of the 2019 season, per Judy Battista of NFL Network.

No rule change can be put into place without the approval of 24 owners.

The NFL's officiating and replay system each came under fire following January's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. On a crucial third-down play late in the fourth quarter, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the football arrived, causing the pass to fall incomplete—but no pass interference was called.

A flag would have given New Orleans the opportunity to milk the clock and win the game on a last-second field goal. Instead, Sean Payton had to send out the field-goal unit right after the play. While kicker Wil Lutz converted the 31-yard attempt to give the Saints a three-point lead, there was enough time remaining for Jared Goff and the Rams to answer with a field goal of their own to send the game to overtime.

New Orleans' Super Bowl dreams quickly came to an end in the extra session after a Drew Brees interception led to a 57-yard game-winning field goal by Los Angeles kicker Greg Zuerlein.

With his team headed to the Super Bowl, Robey-Coleman admitted he got away with one.

"Yes, I got there too early," Robey-Coleman said of the controversial play following the 26-23 overtime victory. "I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown."

He added: "I just know I got there before the ball got there. And I whacked his ass."

Payton revealed during his postgame press conference that he spoke to the league office immediately following the loss and they acknowledged the officials "blew the call."

And while everyone outside of the officials appeared to be on the same page about the controversial no-call, the lack of replay review or SkyJudge prevented the league from overturning the ruling on the field. As a result, the Saints had no choice but to watch (or not watch) the Super Bowl from home.

There are still hurdles to clear before the NFL potentially adds a SkyJudge or expands replay, but the conversations to make changes are underway—and that could be for the betterment of the league.