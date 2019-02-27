Adam 'Pacman' Jones Charged with Drunk and Disorderly Conduct; Mugshot Revealed

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 30: Defensive back Adam Jones #20 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Wednesday morning at Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, and faces charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to Jennifer Edwards Baker of Fox19Now.com.

Brad Underwood of Local12 News in Cincinnati tweeted a look at Jones' mugshot:

The 35-year-old Jones is currently a free agent after appearing in seven games with the Denver Broncos last season.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Playoff Mistake Won’t Define Dee Ford

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Playoff Mistake Won’t Define Dee Ford

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Randy Gregory Suspended Indefinitely

    His 4th suspension in 4 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Randy Gregory Suspended Indefinitely

    His 4th suspension in 4 years

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Could Come Down Hard on Kraft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Could Come Down Hard on Kraft

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Miller's Pre-Combine Draft Big Board 📋

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's Pre-Combine Draft Big Board 📋

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report