Adam 'Pacman' Jones Charged with Drunk and Disorderly Conduct; Mugshot Revealed

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Charged with Drunk and Disorderly Conduct; Mugshot RevealedFebruary 27, 2019
Free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Wednesday morning at Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, and faces charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to Jennifer Edwards Baker of Fox19Now.com.
Brad Underwood of Local12 News in Cincinnati tweeted a look at Jones' mugshot:
Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Adam "Pacman" Jones is in jail after being arrested at Rising Star Casino. @Local12 https://t.co/biWWDrJC3K
The 35-year-old Jones is currently a free agent after appearing in seven games with the Denver Broncos last season.
