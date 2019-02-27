Adam 'Pacman' Jones Charged with Drunk and Disorderly Conduct; Mugshot Revealed

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Wednesday morning at Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, and faces charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to Jennifer Edwards Baker of Fox19Now.com.

Brad Underwood of Local12 News in Cincinnati tweeted a look at Jones' mugshot:

The 35-year-old Jones is currently a free agent after appearing in seven games with the Denver Broncos last season.

