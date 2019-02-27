FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Lionel Messi Tops TOTW 24 Ahead of El Clasico

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

None other than Lionel Messi headlines Team of the Week 24 in the latest round of upgrades on FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode on Wednesday.

Messi's performances would usually warrant a TOTW appearance almost every week, so it takes something exceptional from him to feature.

He produced just that on Saturday, bagging a hat-trick and an assist to help Barcelona twice come from behind to beat Sevilla 4-2.

The Argentinian is joined in TOTW 24 by Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, who contributed a goal and assist in BVB's 3-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic adds further Bundesliga talent to the lineup after a goal and two assists fired his side to a 3-0 victory against Hannover, while Marco Verratti's fine performance and assist in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over Nimes earned him a place.

Here's the full lineup, courtesy of EA Sports:

Messi Masterclass Sees off Sevilla

Even by his lofty standards, Messi has enjoyed an excellent campaign for Barcelona this season, but his performances in recent weeks have been hampered by a thigh issue suffered at the start of February.

The No. 10 was back to his best on Saturday, though, dragging his team through a tough match with Sevilla almost single-handedly.

After Jesus Navas had put Sevilla in front, Messi responded with a venomous volley to pull Barca level. He did so again after Gabriel Mercado restored Sevilla's lead, this time with a curling right-footed shot into the top corner.

A delightful dink over Tomas Vaclik sealed his hat-trick, and he rounded out the victory with a ball over the top for Luis Suarez to finish off.

It was a day of milestones for the Argentinian:

Andy Scott of the Agence France-Presse gave his take on a remarkable performance:

Messi's reward for the showing is a 97-rated card on FIFA. His attributes not only include a maximum 99 dribbling, but also an astonishing 95 shooting, 94 passing and 91 pace.

Meanwhile, Sancho grabbed the headlines yet again in Germany.

After assisting Dan-Axel Zagadou's opener with a corner, he got on the scoresheet himself with a sublime volley into the bottom corner.

The goal was his eighth in the Bundesliga this season, and with his assist he joined Messi in an elite club:

The 18-year-old has received an 82-rated card for his efforts, which sees his position change from left midfield to right.

He also boasts 89 pace and 86 dribbling, while his shooting is now up to 71.