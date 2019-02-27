Andrew Shaw, Brad Marchand and Top Highlights from Feb. 26

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Andrew Shaw and the Montreal Canadiens stood out the most on a Tuesday night in which five NHL teams scored five or more goals.

Shaw recorded his first-career hat trick in Montreal's 8-1 demolition of the Detroit Red Wings during Tuesday's 11-game slate across North America.

Washington, Carolina, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh joined Montreal in scoring five or more goals, but it was a team who netted four times Tuesday that earned the night's biggest win.

The Boston Bruins, who have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, knocked off San Jose, which is the second-best team in the Western Conference, thanks to four different scorers, one of whom tied a franchise record.

Capitals Score 6 Straight on Ottawa

Shaw's Hat Trick Headlines Montreal's Rout

Shaw's first goal of the night in the second period kicked off a scoring frenzy for the Canadiens, who put eight goals past the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Although the Canadiens and Red Wings have played plenty of times over the years, Shaw's treble was the first on the road for Montreal in Detroit since 1990, per TSN StatsCentre:

The seven-goal margin of victory was the largest for the Canadiens in Detroit since the 1978 NHL playoffs, and they've now won eight straight over the Red Wings, which is the longest streak in the series, per Stats.com:

In addition to Shaw's three-goal performance, the Canadiens benefited from Max Domi's five-point night, which was his highest output in a single NHL game.

Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia all contributed a goal for Montreal, which remains in the top wild-card position in the East with the victory.

The Canadiens lead Pittsburgh by one point and Columbus by two points in a wild-card race that is expected to go down to the wire.

Bruins Extend Point Streak By Beating Sharks

With their 4-1 win over San Jose, the Bruins extended their point streak to 14 games, a run that dates back to January 29.

Boston has won eight of its last nine games, and its only loss in that stretch was in a shootout to St. Louis Saturday.

The Bruins broke the game open in the second period, as Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand found the back of the net.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Marchand's goal tied him with Rick Middleton for the most short-handed goals in team history with 25, per the team's official Twitter account.

Marchand credited the team's play in the first period for setting the tone for the rest of the game, per NHL.com's Matt Kalman.

"I think we played a pretty strong first, and if you continue to play that way consistently through three periods you're going to get some bounces and you're going to make some plays," Marchand said.

Even though they're riding one of the best point streaks of the season, the Bruins are still 17 back of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division, and one slip up could lead to Toronto narrowing the gap between second and third, which currently stands at three points.

Wednesday's NHL Schedule

Edmonton at Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Calgary at New Jersey (7 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Vancouver at Colorado (9:30 p.m. ET)

Chicago at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

