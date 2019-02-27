NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Scouting Combine Storylines to Watch

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Although the college football season is over, there are still more opportunities for former NCAA standouts to impress NFL teams and try to boost their draft stock.

That will be the case at the NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place for four days starting on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Here is the schedule for on-field workouts for the upcoming combine:

Friday, March 1: Running backs, offensive linemen, kickers and special teams participants

Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Sunday, March 3: Defensive linemen and linebackers

Monday, March 4: Defensive backs

The on-field workouts feature numerous drills, such as the bench press and 40-yard dash.

The 2019 NFL draft will take place from April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nearing the combine, here's a look at an updated mock draft for the first round as well as some storylines ahead of the event in Indianapolis.

NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, Edge, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

All-In On Football, How Will Murray Fare?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After the college football season ended, one of the biggest predraft storylines involved Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Would Murray honor his commitment to the Oakland Athletics, who selected him No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB draft? Or would he decide to not play baseball and instead head to the NFL?

Earlier this month, Murray announced that he has decided to play professional football after previously entering the NFL draft. That was bad news for the A's, but good news for NFL teams looking to draft a quarterback in the first round in April.

Murray will be one of the 337 players who the NFL announced will be participating at the combine. However, it's unclear what drills Murray will decide to do.

One concern for NFL teams could be Murray's size. Although he had a remarkable 2018 season for the Sooners, he was listed at 5'10", 192 pounds. However, NBC Sports' Peter King has reported that Murray has bulked up and now weighs above 200 pounds, which could help alleviate some concerns.

Which Pass-Rusher Rises To The Top?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The first round of this year's draft should feature quite a few defensive linemen. However, it's still unclear which pass-rushers will be selected when.

Nick Bosa sat out most of the 2018 season for Ohio State to recover from injuries and prepare for the draft. Now, he'll have an opportunity to show his condition at the combine, and perhaps show the Arizona Cardinals he's deserving of being selected with the No. 1 pick.

Quinnen Williams (Alabama) and Josh Allen (Kentucky) are also potential top-five selections who could cement their draft stock and show they're worthy of a high pick.

One of the most crucial events for linemen is the bench press, which hasn't had a new record set since former Oregon State defensive tackle Stephen Paea completed 49 reps in 2011. Last year, former Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips led the way with 42 reps.

Who Will Run The Fastest 40 Time?

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Many fans who tune into TV coverage of the combine are most interested in one event—the 40-yard dash. It's exciting to see how fast some of the quickest draft prospects can make it down the line.

In 2017, former Washington wide receiver John Ross set a record by completing the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 4.24 set by Chris Johnson (ECU) in 2008.

That'll be a tough mark for this year's draft prospects to beat, but there should still be some impressive times displayed.

One combine participant to watch during the 40-yard dash is former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who is among the fastest prospects in this year's draft class and even mentioned Ross' record time in the lead up to this weekend's event.

"I know John Ross ran a 4.22," Hardman told 247sports.com. "That is in sight for sure. You don't want to focus on that because it can mess you up. But your goal is definitely to be around that time for sure."