Top Landing Spots for Jaden McDaniels, CBB's No. 1 Forward Recruit for 2019

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The suitors' list is long for Jaden McDaniels, and the serenades outside his window are growing ever louder as teams vie for the nation's top forward recruit, as ranked by 247Sports.

McDaniels is 247Sports' No. 5 overall recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and the No. 1 overall forward. Listed at 6'11" and 185 pounds, McDaniels averaged 23 points and 10 rebounds per game his senior year. National recruiting analyst Josh Gershon of 247Sports said McDaniels is a "plus athlete with [a] terrific feel for the game" and "good instincts on defense." He also noted he's a "competent shooter out to 3 [and] can also hit pull-up jumpers and floaters from midrange."

McDaniels has claimed a spot in the upcoming McDonald's All-American Game and the 2018 USA Basketball U18 men's national team.

There are some serious college basketball blue bloods on his list of suitors, which speaks to the esteem in which McDaniels is held. There are four schools listed with a "warm" or high level of interest, according to 247Sports: Kentucky, San Diego State, Washington and Texas.

The big confounding factor here is that recruiting experts, as we'll see, are having a tougher time than usual getting a firm sense of where McDaniels is leaning. That feeling has intensified as McDaniels halted his recruiting process so he could pursue another state championship at Federal Way High School in Washington (a pursuit, by the way, that just ended in the semifinals).

Let's break down each of these situations, ranking the schools based on level of likelihood that he'll don their cap when the time comes.