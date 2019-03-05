The Most Overrated 5-Star CBB Recruits in the 2019 Class

2 of 5

Trendon Watford can score almost at will. That is, unless you make him shoot jump shots.

It's inevitable that he'll be asked to showcase something at the next level besides that admittedly fierce penetration game.

According to a scouting report from NBA Draft Room, Watford "isn't a great three-point or mid-range shooter at this stage of his career." When he faces a zone defense that knows full well who he is, that won't be good. It's something he'll need to improve.

He's very athletic, but at the top levels of the college game and beyond, scouts question Watford's physical tools—on both sides of the ball. A scouting report from ESPN.com echoed that sentiment:

"Watford isn't an elite athlete and has fairly heavy feet. His frame is more naturally stocky and his conditioning can be inconsistent at times too. Consequently, he's much more versatile on the offensive end then he is the defensive end, although his tremendous length still covers up for a lot of his other physical deficiencies."



He's listed at 6'8", and his overall size compensates for what he lacks in skill. Still, according to the ESPN analysis, Watford attempts to play like a stretch forward but isn't quite athletic enough to pull it off.

"Watford fancies himself a big wing who is capable of playing all five positions on the floor, but he's best at the 4, especially defensively," the report stated.

The bottom line is that he's not an overly quick player, relying more on strength to finish at the rim, the area where he does most of his scoring. He won't be able to overpower college players the same way.