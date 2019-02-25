Christian Hackenberg Benched for Zach Mettenberger After AAF Express' 0-3 Start

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

It wasn't long ago Christian Hackenberg was a New York Jets quarterback with a bright future after the AFC East team picked him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, but he has now been benched in the Alliance of American Football.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Memphis Express head coach Mike Singletary announced former LSU signal-caller Zach Mettenberger will start Saturday’s contest against the San Diego Fleet.

Cimini noted Hackenberg lost all three games he started and had zero touchdown passes and three interceptions.

While Hackenberg made a name for himself while playing at Penn State, he never played a regular-season down at the NFL level and has struggled in the AAF. Singletary had already taken him out at halftime of Saturday's loss to the Orlando Apollos.

Mettenberger threw for 120 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the second half and demonstrated much more consistency than Hackenberg.

"The lift Zach gave the team last week, it was a great feeling," Singletary said, per Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "To see a young man go out and make plays and really change the momentum in the game. We just have to put a whole game together."

Mettenberger played 14 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,347 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 picks.