RJ Barrett Reminding He's More Than CBB's Best-Ever Wingman Sans Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is a legend.

After highlight-reel dunks as a high schooler attracted a massive following, Williamson has become the featured attraction at Duke. No matter what happens during the rest of the 2018-19 men's college basketball season, he's solidified a place in the sport's history.

Because of Williamson's impact, RJ Barrett had found himself overshadowed by the physical and mythical presence of Zion.

Until the shoe-exploding knee injury against North Carolina on Feb. 21, that is.

Yes, Barrett has garnered his fair share of headlines. He plays nearly 35 minutes every night for one of the nation's best teams. But his teammate is the expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Before the injury, most people asked "how did Zion play last night?" and get to Barrett later.

Whether that's fair or unfair is up for debate. The truth is, Barrett, while averaging 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, is the sidekick to Zion's star.

Williamson's stunning exit against UNC, however, created a nightmare of a void―one only a special talent could fill. The Blue Devils always had this player, but it took Williamson's absence to fully push Barrett into the spotlight.

And he sure is comfortable on center stage.

This is the same player who dominated Team USA in the FIBA U19 Basketball Championships in 2017. Team USA had earned two straight U19 titles and three of the last four, but Barrett ended those runs with 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

He's the standout who racked up 33 points and six assists in his college debut, a 118-84 dismantling of Kentucky; the one who scored 32 points and played all 40 minutes during a thrilling win at Florida State when an eye injury limited Williamson in January.

And the same superstar who notched a quiet zero-turnover triple-double behind Williamson's 32-point display against NC State.

This shows how quickly Zion's orbit has controlled Barrett's prestige.

The reason isn't novel; Barrett would be a team-leading superstar if Williamson wasn't on the same roster. You'd expect this excellence from 247Sports' No. 1 overall recruit in the 2018 class.

After Williamson's injury, Duke couldn't keep up with UNC. Barrett missed a few shots but hardly could've played any better.

Despite the loss, Barrett turned in a 33-point, 13-rebound effort while receiving little help from non-Cam Reddish teammates. The other Blue Devils shot 1-of-16 from three-point range. It turns out an unexpected 39-minute absence from an NBA-bound star can really affect a team!

When Mike Krzyzewski and his Duke staff had several days to prepare a plan without Zion, though, Barrett flat-out dominated.

Syracuse didn't have an answer for him in Duke's 75-65 victory on Saturday. Barrett racked up 30 points on a clinical 14-of-20 line, while also dishing a game-best seven assists that shredded Syracuse's trademark zone defense.

Barrett has an occasional habit of holding the ball too long, and that playmaker mentality will be a point of contention on his NBA scouting report. When he sees the floor like at Syracuse, he's even tougher to defend.

After all, you know he'll score. Barrett has proved as much alongside all season along his roommate, a genuinely close friend.

Williamson told Devin Gordon of GQ he's closest with Barrett and Dana O'Neil of The Athletic that Barrett is "almost like my twin." They're at their best together.

No reasonable person would argue against Duke's best chance to win a national title being with the freshman duo on the court―but especially Williamson. He's a creative, powerful, efficient player who is exceptionally difficult to contain.

The best featured players know their wingman's worth. Sometimes, though, that wingman needs a moment in the spotlight to remind everyone else just how integral he is.

