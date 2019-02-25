Report: NFL to Consider Barring Players from Leaving Sideline for Celebrations

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The NFL is considering a rule change to ban players who are on the sideline from entering the field for touchdown celebrations.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported the league's competition committee will discuss the proposal this week at the combine in Indianapolis. Players who were part of the scoring play will still be allowed to celebrate as they like, but teams would be penalized if someone from the sideline comes on the field.

The proposal comes at the behest of some teams that did not like players entering the field for celebrations.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.