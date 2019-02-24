Watch 2019 Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali's Basketball Highlights at Saint Mary's

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Mahershala Ali accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for 'Green Book' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before he moved on to Hollywood and became an Academy Award-winning actor, Mahershala Ali battled the best the West Coast Conference had to offer.

Shortly after Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Green Book, the NCAA shared some of his highlights from his four-year basketball career with the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Ali (then known as Mahershala Gilmore) averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 97 games for Saint Mary's. He also shot a healthy 35.0 percent from three-point range on 180 attempts.

Ali's work on the big screen has obviously far surpassed what he did on the hardwood. He has had roles in House of Cards, The Place Beyond the Pines, Luke Cage, Hidden Figures and the third season of True Detective. The 45-year-old also won Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for Moonlight.

