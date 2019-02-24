Former NFLer Armonty Bryant Shares Dialysis Process as He Awaits Kidney Donation

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

Cleveland Browns defensive end Armonty Bryant (95) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive lineman Armonty Bryant is undergoing dialysis as he awaits a new kidney, a process that has left him unable to work.

The 28-year-old talked about his frustration and how it's affected him, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com:

"In the beginning, I didn't even have an appetite. I couldn't eat before starting dialysis. I was eating one to two meals a day, not really even hungry. I've lost so much weight and it's so depressing. It's not me, you know?

"Like, when I look in the mirror, I don't see myself. I see a sick person. I see a tube coming out of my stomach. I don't see Armonty Bryant."

As Rothstein wrote, Bryant's schedule revolves around his treatments: "Wake up. Dialysis. Breakfast. Clean up. Dialysis. Clean, read or play FIFA or NBA2K. Dialysis. More cleaning, a visitor or whatever he can handle. Kim comes home. Dinner. Dialysis. Bed. Wake up."

The dialysis process involves sitting for 50 minutes with an IV filled with dialysis solution, which is connected via a catheter into his abdomen. Once he drains his blood of the last dialysis solution, the new solution is administered. He repeats the process every four hours.

Bryant played for the Cleveland Browns (2013-15) and Detroit Lions (2016). He missed the 2017 season and retired in July 2018 because of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and the resulting renal failure he's now combating with dialysis as he awaits a new kidney.

Related

    Eric Reid Calls Out Panther's Website Over Kap 'Fact'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eric Reid Calls Out Panther's Website Over Kap 'Fact'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden Open to Trading Some Draft Picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden Open to Trading Some Draft Picks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Flacco, Cousins Deals Screw Foles' Payday?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Did Flacco, Cousins Deals Screw Foles' Payday?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyler: Telling A's He'd Play Football 'Was Tough'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kyler: Telling A's He'd Play Football 'Was Tough'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report