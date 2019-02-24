Jordan Binnington, Claude Giroux and the Top Highlights for February 23

Dilip Vishwanat/Associated Press

The two hottest teams in the NHL met Saturday afternoon, as the St. Louis Blues hosted the Boston Bruins.

The Blues had won 11 of their 12 games, although their previous game was a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Stars. The Bruins had won seven games in a row, including all four on their current road trip.

The game featured excellent skating, substantial goaltending from St. Louis phenom Jordan Binnington and Bruins veteran Tuukka Rask, and the game was as tight as expected. The Blues used the goaltending of Binnington to gain the edge, as they pulled out a 2-1 shootout victory.

Alex Steen scored for the Blues in the first period, while Chris Wagner tied it up for Boston in the second. Neither team scored in overtime.

Sharp-shooting Tyler Bozak nailed the first attempt in the shootout, but the Bruins tied it on a beautiful move by newly acquired Charlie Coyle. The Blues won it when Sammy Blais out-waited Rask and scored the winner.

The Philadelphia Flyers staged a shocking comeback to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime in Saturday night's outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The conditions at the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles affected the skating and playmaking, as the rain and wind were impediments throughout most the night.

The Flyers trailed 3-1 late in the third period. James van Riemsdyk scored a tap-in with slightly more than three minutes to play, and they tied the score when Jakub Voracek fired a shot from the boards that found its way past Matt Murray with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

Both of those goals came with goalie Brian Elliott pulled.

Claude Giroux fired the winning goal in overtime when he took a pass from Nolan Patrick skated into the slot and beat Murray with a shot through the five-hole.

Blues Do It Again as Binnington Handles Bruins

The St. Louis Blues saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end when they dropped a 5-2 decision to the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

The Blues had no intention of making it two losses in a row even though they had to face the red-hot Boston Bruins on Saturday. Boston had won seven games in a row, including the first four of their five-game road trip.

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

The Blues and Bruins engaged in a playoff-style duel, and the home-standing Blues emerged with a 2-1 victory in a shootout.

Sammy Blais, who was recalled by the Blues from San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League on Thursday night, scored the winning goal in the shootout by wristing a shot into the roof of Tuukka Rask's net.

Blais scored the winner in the sixth round, and he was surprised that head coach Craig Berube gave him an opportunity.

"I thought they would choose someone else," Blais said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBSSports.com). "But it worked out, so I was pretty happy about that."

Goalie Jordan Binnington keyed the victory for the Blues, as he made 31 saves and improved his record to 14-2-1.

Prior to the winning goal, Tyler Bozak had scored for the Blues in the shootout, while new acquisition Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins.

Flyers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Win over Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers were running on fumes in the final minutes against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Trailing 3-1 with the clock dwindling, the Flyers appeared to have little chance of winning the game in the rain at Lincoln Financial Field. The conditions had slowed down both teams, and the chances for a comeback were slim.

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

However, a late power-play goal by James van Riemsdyk got the Flyers close with 3:04 left, and Jakub Voracek tied it with a shot from the boards that got through Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray with 20 seconds remaining.

Claude Giroux ended matters when he wristed a shot by Matt Murray nearly two minutes into the extra session.

The Flyers are still seven points out of the final playoff spot, but the nature of the win gives them some hope of climbing back into contention.

Giroux was happy that his team was able to get the victory.

"It was just kind of a relief to finally win an outdoor game," Giroux said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBSSports.com). "It was a battle to get it, but sometimes those games—the hardest to win—are the nicest to win."

The Flyers had lost three previous outdoor games.

The game drew a crowd of 69,620, the fifth-largest in NHL history.

