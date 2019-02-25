2019 NFL Mock Draft: Best Team Fits and Predictions for Top Prospects

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

NFL Scouting Combine activities kick off Friday. Participants will engage with team representatives, go through medical checks and show their physical skills in an array of drills in Indianapolis.

Before the open-forum job interview for the nation's top talents, we'll slot premier prospects with a team for the first round in a pre-combine mock draft. Injuries, reports and rumors have shifted perception on where some players may fall during the draft.

We know quarterback Kyler Murray will attend the combine. Does his commitment to football push him into the top 10? Safety Deionte Thompson underwent surgery on his wrist, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Will he fall out of the first round?

Each selection below provides the best fit for the top-32 selections in the 2019 draft. This order will change post-combine. For now, let's take a look at the way the dominoes fall as of February 25.

1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

17. Cleveland Browns: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

23. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

26. Indianapolis Colts: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Highlight Selections

New York Giants Select Eli Manning's Successor, Drew Lock, at No. 6

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Many mock drafts have Dwayne Haskins as the overwhelming favorite for the New York Giants if general manager Dave Gettleman chooses a quarterback in the first round. The Ohio State product could see a push from Drew Lock after he left a good impression in Mobile, Alabama, during Senior Bowl week, per NBC Sports' Peter King:

"Quarterback Drew Lock of Missouri helped himself the most among quarterbacks, practicing and meeting teams well enough to likely earn a first-round look," King wrote.

Lock has an advantage over Haskins in full-time starting experience, with three years to one. Although the former Buckeye had the better season with 4,831 yards, 50 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions in the last term, the battle-tested strong-armed signal-caller out of the SEC could leapfrog him for the No. 1 spot among quarterbacks.

Speaking of traits, Lock can push the ball downfield with big-time throws to his pass-catchers. He also has a strong pocket presence with good instincts and an awareness of the bodies around him. The 22-year-old's accuracy may waiver at times, but his completion percentage improved each season.

The Giants can start quarterback Eli Manning for another year before they turn the reins over to Lock.

Miami Dolphins Take Versatile Defensive Lineman, Rashan Gary, at No. 13

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

If you're trying to rationalize Rashan Gary at 13th overall, don't look at the box score, dissect the film. There are times he may disappear, but at his best he's a game-wrecker. A shoulder injury shortened the Michigan product's junior campaign, but he produced enough good tape to garner consideration in the top 15.

In 2017, Gary flashed all over the field against Ohio State, logging 10 total tackles, three resulting in a loss and two sacks. Last year, he broke out against Indiana with nine total tackles, 1.5 resulting in a loss of yardage and 1.5 sacks. He didn't dominate a notable opponent but showed the ability to change a football game in the trenches.

At No. 13 overall, teams won't find a perfect prospect, but the Miami Dolphins would land a player with significant upside in Gary. The coaching staff could experiment with his versatility as a potential 3-technique defensive tackle or pass-rusher on the end.

Tennessee Titans Add Edge-Rusher Brian Burns at No. 19

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan led the pass rush for the Tennessee Titans. They combined for two sacks during the 2018 term.

Orakpo announced his retirement following the season, and Morgan will become a free agent in March. Harold Landry, a 2018 second-rounder, must take the next step in his development, but the Titans still need an edge-rusher on the opposite side. If the front office doesn't pursue a second-tier talent on the open market such as Za'Darius Smith, Brian Burns should land on Tennessee's radar.

Using his quickness and relentless focus on the quarterback, Burns recorded 23 sacks over the last three terms at Florida State. He's also solid against the run with 38.5 tackles resulting in a loss of yardage. The junior edge-rusher could start Week 1 of the 2019 season in the right situation.

As the Titans revamp the second level of their defense under play-caller Dean Pees, we could see a layer of the unit feature Burns, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown and Landry. If the Florida State product needs time to develop, he could split reps with Kamalei Correa through his first year.