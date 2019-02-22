NFL Draft 2019: Full List of Compensatory Picks Released

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 20: Wide receiver Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a fourth quarter pass for 38 yards against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL has released the list of compensatory picks awarded to teams for the 2019 NFL draft.

Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted out a full list of the compensatory picks on Friday:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kraft Charged in Prostitution Bust

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kraft Charged in Prostitution Bust

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Steelers Taking Huge Risk with Offseason Plan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Taking Huge Risk with Offseason Plan

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Teams Have Reportedly Called About AB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    3 Teams Have Reportedly Called About AB

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Art Rooney II Wants NFL to Audit 'Rooney Rule'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Art Rooney II Wants NFL to Audit 'Rooney Rule'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report