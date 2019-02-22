NFL Draft 2019: Full List of Compensatory Picks Released

NFL Draft 2019: Full List of Compensatory Picks ReleasedFebruary 22, 2019
David Eulitt/Getty Images
The NFL has released the list of compensatory picks awarded to teams for the 2019 NFL draft.
Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted out a full list of the compensatory picks on Friday:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
And in other news... NFL awarded compensatory draft picks today - Patriots and Rams each received two third-round picks. The full list, per sources: https://t.co/NDYBU01WKA
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kraft Charged in Prostitution Bust