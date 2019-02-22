WWE Superstar Hideo Itami Released from Contract

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced the release of Hideo Itami from his contract Friday.

In a statement on WWE.com, the company wrote, "WWE has come to terms on the release of Kenta Kobayashi (Hideo Itami)."

PWInsider and Fightful (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com) reported in January that Itami had asked for and been granted his release from WWE. He appeared to say his goodbyes with the following tweet:

The 37-year-old Itami signed with WWE in 2014 and spent five years with the company, appearing primarily on NXT and then 205 Live.

Prior to signing with WWE, Itami was a star under the names Kenta Kobayashi or just Kenta in multiple Japanese promotions as well as Ring of Honor.

His greatest success came in Pro Wrestling Noah where he was a one-time GHC Heavyweight champion, three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight champion, three-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team champion and one-time GHC Tag Team champion.

Itami was one of the most highly touted signings in recent memory when WWE brought him in as part of NXT in 2014. Big things were expected out of the Japanese star, but multiple shoulder injuries prevented him from reaching the top.

Aside from an NXT Championship match against Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in 2017, Itami was unable to realize his potential. That led to WWE calling him up to the main roster as a cruiserweight on the 205 Live brand.

Itami had plenty of entertaining matches and came close to winning the Cruiserweight Championship on a few occasions, but he never broke through. Most recently, Itami took the fall in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble, and he then lost to Akira Tozawa on the Jan. 29 edition of 205 Live.

The biggest moment of Itami's career may have been his appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31.

While his time in WWE didn't go as expected, Itami will now have an opportunity to shop his services to any number of suitors. A return to Pro Wrestling Noah, All Japan Pro Wrestling or ROH is possible, or Itami could make the move to New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling or Impact Wrestling.

New Japan could use a wrestler of Itami's caliber after losing Kenny Omega to AEW, but AEW could also be a good fit for Itami since he would have a chance to get in on the ground floor and start as a top star.

Regardless of where Itami ends up, he figures to be one of the most sought-after free agents in wrestling.

