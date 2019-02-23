NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Artemi Panarin & More as 2019 Deadline Approaches

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Monday's NHL trade deadline continues to draw closer, and the dominoes are starting to fall. A big one toppled early Friday afternoon, when the Ottawa Senators traded center Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The move was announced just hours before the two teams faced off.

With Duchene off the market, it could spark a flurry of activity. Columbus was far from the only team interested in acquiring Duchene. The Nashville Predators, for example, were interested in both adding and extending him, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and NHL Network.

Columbus winger Artemi Panarin has been a popular potential target. This is because he is set to be a free agent in the offseason, but unfortunately for teams looking to buy at the deadline, he has made it clear that he plans to test the market.

"It's one life, one chance for free agency, and I want to test free agency," Panarin said in early February, per Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch.

That put the Blue Jackets in a precarious situation. If Panarin leaves in free agency, they get nothing in return. Moving him before the deadline could bring some compensation but would also hurt the team's chances of a strong playoff run. This left other teams waiting to see how Columbus would handle the situation.

The New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Florida Panthers were among those interested in Panarin, according to Craig Custance of The Athletic.

They now have their answer about Columbus' intentions. Duchene's acquisition is a clear statement that the Blue Jackets are all-in on a 2019 run. It also means Panarin is most likely off the table. Barring an incredible offer, the Blue Jackets are content to keep him for the stretch run, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic.

The Duchene trade is likely bad news for teams looking to buy on another front as well. It may mean that Senators winger Mark Stone is close to unobtainable.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Ottawa would obviously part with Stone if someone blows them away with an offer, but it's felt for a while that he is the most likely to stay put over Duchene and Ryan Dzingel. Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest recently reported that there has been nothing but positive feedback on Stone within the organization:

It appears that Ottawa is setting a high price for Stone ahead of the deadline, one that could scare off most suitors.

"If the Ottawa Senators do trade Mark Stone, the belief is that they'd be looking for four elements to the trade," TSN's Bob McKenzie said on Insider Trading. "It could be as much as two first-round picks and two very good prospects."

According to LeBrun, some teams are "blushing" at such a price tag, though others do remain interested:

It might not just be Stone whom the Senators are making hard to get. Callum Fraser of NHL.com reported that Ottawa is hoping to keep both Stone and Dzingel.

"We're still working on convincing a few others to stay," general manager Pierre Dorion said, per Fraser. "However, we will be prepared for every scenario."

If teams cannot pry away either Stone or Dzingel, Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds could become the hot name on the market. Simmonds is in the midst of a down season, but there is interest around the league in acquiring him—and that could soon pick up steam.

John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia recently wrote the following:

"According to league sources, the majority of buyers looking for that blockbuster deal to boost their roster are all waiting for the Ottawa Senators to make the first move.

"... Once those wheels are set into motion and both players are traded as anticipated, it's expected the teams will start moving quickly toward their secondary plans and that's where Fletcher, the Flyers and Wayne Simmonds all come into play."

This means Philadelphia will be among the teams waiting to see how things unfold with Ottawa.