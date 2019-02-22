NHL Rumors: Trade Chatter Surrounding Wayne Simmonds, Mark Stone and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If you're hoping that your favorite NHL team scoops up some fresh talent in order to make a postseason run, you'd better hope it does so sooner than later. The 2019 trade deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, and after that, deals will be off the table.

Fortunately, there's a good chance that your favorite team is trying to make a move before Monday. There has been no shortage of trade rumors or, in the case of specific players, speculation that a move is coming.

Theweekend should bring a flurry of activity that lasts all the way up until Monday afternoon. With that flurry now on the immediate horizon, it's a perfect time to run down some of the latest chatter.

Interest in Simmonds is Picking Up

The Philadelphia Flyers aren't quite out of the playoff mix just yet. However, their 28-26-7 record doesn't spark a ton of confidence in a looming playoff surge. This is why there has been plenty of speculation surrounding winger Wayne Simmonds.

Simmonds is having a bit of a down year—he has just 27 points in 61 games—and this may lead to Philadelphia selling low. With the Flyers also sliding out of contention, teams have been calling to see what it may take to pry Simmonds away. According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, the interest in Simmonds has intensified with the deadline drawing near:

This makes a ton of sense if Simmonds can indeed be had on the cheap. If his play picks up, he can most certainly help a potential contender improve, and his 10 years of experience could be invaluable to a younger roster.

According to Evan Macy of the Philadelphia Voice—who cites sources like LeBron and The Athletic's Scott Burnside—as many as seven teams could be interested in acquiring Simmonds. Macy lists those teams as the Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Interest in Stone May Be Dwindling

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While interest in acquiring Simmonds appears to be growing, the opposite may be true for Ottawa Senators win Mark Stone. Though there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, Stone now appears the least likely to be traded.

According to LeBrun, some teams are now turning their attention elsewhere:

The reason teams may be losing interest in Stone is that the Senators are still very much interested in inking him to a long-term deal. As Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reported, Ottawa like Stone both as a player and a leader:

The reality is that the Senators simply may be too keen on Stone to let him go for cheap. This is why players like Mats Zuccarello may be more attractive as a late-season rental.

Unless the Senators publicly announce that they've given up on trying to extend Stone and will accept a bargain offer—which is extremely unlikely to happen—expect the interest in Stone to remain low from here on out.

Panthers May Be Open to Moving Hoffman

Mike Hoffman of the Florida Panthers is having himself a fine season. He's scored 50 points in 59 games, which makes him a player other teams would be interested in acquiring. Florida, meanwhile, may not believe his play is worth the $5.6 million he's set to earn next season.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun wrote the following:

"Two league executives told Postmedia on Wednesday that the Florida Panthers are listening to offers on the former Ottawa Senators winger. ...While the Panthers have been pleased with Hoffman’s production since he was acquired last May in a three-team deal after he was sent to the San Jose Sharks by the Senators, Florida might be trying to clear his $5.175-million cap hit off the books to sign unrestricted free agents in the summer."

Listening to offers definitely isn't the same thing as actively shopping a player, but Florida seems to be keeping its options open at the very least. According to LeBrun, the team has asked for the 10 teams listed on Hoffman's modified no-trade clause:

If a team not listed on Hoffman's list comes calling before Monday, the right offer could very well have him on the move once again.