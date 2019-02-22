Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 3 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Edward A. Ornelas/AAF/Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football made a splash in Week 1, and it must find a way to sustain that excitement.

The AAF will have its hands full in that endeavor considering the the NCAA's biggest basketball tournament—March Madness—is on the horizon.

Week 3 will start off on Saturday, with the undefeated Arizona Hotshots facing the Salt Lake Stallions, who have lost both of their games.

Another 2-0 squad, the Orlando Apollos, will complete the evening against the 0-2 Memphis Express.

Week 3's games will close out with the Birmingham Iron facing off against the Atlanta Legends, followed by the two 1-1 teams, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet, each going for a respectable 2-1 record.

Week 3 Schedule

All Times ET.

Saturday, February 23

Arizona (-4.5) at Salt Lake (3 p.m. ET, LT on B/R LIVE)

Memphis at Orlando (-15.5) (8 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fubo TV)

Sunday, February 24

Birmingham (-6.5) at Atlanta (4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports app)

San Antonio at San Diego (-2.5) (8 p.m. ET, LT on NFL Network, Fubo TV)

Odds obtained from Covers.com.

Will Orlando's High-Powered Offense Continue to Roll?

Steve Spurrier is already talking a big game, but his explosive offense is more than backing it up.

Orlando impressed in its thrilling 37-29 Week 2 win over San Antonio after starting down 0-12.

Led by Garrett Gilbert's prolific passing (620 yards and four touchdowns), the Apollos are putting some serious numbers on the board.

Through two games, they are firing on all cylinders and are ranked No. 1 in points per game in the AAF with 38.5.

Gilbert has been targeting Charles Johnson (11 catches for 252 yards and a touchdown) and Jalin Marshall (six catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns) with aplomb, and he will continue to roll in Week 3 against Mike Singletary's Memphis Express.

"Garrett threw the ball beautifully, and our receivers caught everything," Spurrier told CBS Sports after Week 2's matchup.

Look for Orlando's receiving corps to catch everything again against Memphis.

Birmingham-Atlanta Should Be the Game of the Week

Todd Kirkland/AAF/Getty Images

While it may be a while before the AFF reveals some parity among its teams, fans will have to settle for powerhouse teams versus the also-rans.

In this case, that means the 0-2 Legends, who play host to the Iron in Atlanta on Sunday.

While Legends quarterback Matt Simms has underwhelmed under center, with only 286 passing yards and one touchdown to three interceptions, look for him to have a breakout game against the Iron.

Simms has an impressive pedigree (his father is New York Giants icon Phil Simms) and has eyes on righting the ship after the turnover on the coaching staff, with former head coach Brad Childress resigning before the season started.

"He's played OK in the first two games but not to the level that I know he can," Legends head coach Kevin Coyle told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Parker Johnson. "His game last week was better than the first week. This week, I think he'll take another step forward from where he was last week."

If Atlanta wants to get its first win, it will have to find a way to overcome Birmingham's impressive pass defense.

The Iron also boast Luis Perez (436 passing yards) at QB and Trent Richardson, who leads the league with three rushing touchdowns, in the backfield.

The former No. 3 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns is looking to get back to the NFL, so expect him to put on a show.

"Ya'll keep watching," Richardson told ESPN's Tony Grossi. "We're going to do great things in this Alliance league. And hopefully one day I'll get that phone call, and hopefully I'll be jumping in that Dawg Pound one day."

This game won't be a shootout, but it will be wildly competitive.

