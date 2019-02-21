Isaiah Thomas Tells Zion Williamson to 'Sit Yo Ass Down,' Wait for NBA Draft

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

If Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas had a choice, Zion Williamson wouldn't play again until his first NBA game.

After seeing Williamson injure his knee 36 seconds into Duke's 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday, Thomas tweeted a message to the potential No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft:

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced after the game Williamson suffered a "mild knee sprain" after his leg buckled when his left shoe fell apart on the court.

Williamson's injury re-ignited the debate about the NBA's one-and-done rule that prevents players from declaring for the draft until one year after they graduate high school.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters last summer it was his "personal view is that we're ready to make that change" to get rid of the rule.

Thomas knows firsthand the cost of significant injuries. He appeared to be in line for a huge contract extension after making back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2015-16 and 2016-17 with the Boston Celtics.

Hip problems limited Thomas to a career-worst 37.3 shooting percentage in 32 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with Denver last July.