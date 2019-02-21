Anthony Davis, Antonio Brown to Guest Star on LeBron James' 'The Shop'

Michael J. LeBrecht II/Getty Images

Odds are a major focus of the first episode of The Shop's second season will be trade requests.

Anthony Davis and Antonio Brown are among the guests for the season premiere of the LeBron James HBO vehicle, which is set to debut March 1. The remainder of the panel includes Jamie Foxx, Meek Mill, Jerrod Carmichael and 2 Chainz in a star-studded affair.

Davis and Brown have dominated the headlines of their respective sports over the last month after asking out of their current situations.

NBA Twitter will no doubt be abuzz about Davis' appearance on The Shop, given most viewed the timing of his trade request as a calculated attempt to join James' Los Angeles Lakers. The episode was filmed during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

Brown has put on a social media blitz in an effort to force the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him. The Pro Bowl wideout has pointed to, among other things, frustration with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin as a reason for wanting out.

The episode may also touch on criminal justice and race. Meek Mill's incarceration for a probation violation in 2017 became a rallying cry for criminal justice reform. Carmichael, a standup comedian, regularly addresses race relations as part of his act.