Potential Under-the-Radar NFL Free-Agent Steals in 2019

With free agency preparing to open across the NFL on March 13, there's been speculation galore of late as to who's going to end up where.

Most of that speculation centers on the biggest of names. Players like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, Pittsburgh Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell, New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown, Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Demarcus Lawrence and New York Giants safety Landon Collins.

However, for every huge free-agent signing that works out, there's another that doesn't. And even the big-name FAs that do pan out are just giving teams what they paid for.

The real value in free agency lies in second- and third-tier players. Guys who are available at a discount who go on to outplay their paycheck by a substantial margin. Maybe it's an aging veteran. Or a player coming off an injury. Or a youngster who has yet to live up to expectations.

Whatever the reason, it's the under-the-radar free agents who often turn out to be the biggest steals.

Now, who's up for a little larceny?