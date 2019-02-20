Man Goes to Dog Park Covered in Peanut Butter as Fantasy Football Punishment

Matthew Mead/Associated Press

Everyone knows fantasy football is a bit more fun when the stakes are high. But sometimes, those stakes can go a bit too far.

Enter Steven Shrout. He had the misfortune of finishing last in his fantasy football league, in large part because he chose Le'Veon Bell with his first-round pick, and was given the choice of either paying $250 as punishment or covering himself in peanut butter and going to a dog park.

And he chose the latter. From Matt Howerton of WFAA.com:

"'There was a couple who walked by me down the sidewalk, they both said 'EWW' and walked by so fast after that,' Shrout said with a laugh.

"Of course, Shrout's friends filmed the whole ordeal. In the video, you see him walk into the park, and almost immediately he's greeted by curious noses that wanted a taste. Shrout said dog owners were speechless.

"'A lot of them just wondered what I was doing, and then when I said I lost a bet, they all laughed,' Shrout said.

"Shrout's friends took pity on him and let him leave after just 5 minutes."

Just imagine taking your dog to the park on a quiet afternoon and minding your own business when suddenly a man covered in peanut butter appears. Nothing prepares you for that moment.

Of course, nothing prepares you for being covered in peanut butter, either. Which is why fantasy football prep is so important, people. That's a lesson Shrout hopefully learned.