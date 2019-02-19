Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Kelvin Gastelum was supposed to get a shot at the UFC middleweight title at UFC 234, but Robert Whittaker's abdominal injury forced the fight off the card. Israel Adesanya defeated Anderson Silva in the new main event and put himself in the catbird seat for a title shot.

Fans didn't have to wait long for a solution to the middleweight muddle following UFC 234.

On Tuesday, ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto reported UFC 236 will feature an interim middleweight title clash between Gastelum and Adesanya on April 13 as Whittaker remains sidelined.

It will be a fascinating fight between two of the best fighters in the world, and the distinct flavors they offer will force their opponent to be prepared for the worst. Can it be reduced to a simple striker vs. grappler battle? Sure, but that does a disservice to what will go down at UFC 236.

Let's break this fight down head-to-toe to determine who will walk out holding UFC gold in April.