Bryce Harper Rumors: Star Free Agent 'Unsure' About Signing with Phillies

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper stands on the field during a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Washington. The Mets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

One possible reason Bryce Harper remains a free agent is because of his reluctance to join a team he's frequently been linked to this offseason. 

Per SNY's Andy Martino, Harper is "unsure" about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.

    

