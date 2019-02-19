Ex-Seahawks Player T.J. Cunningham Dies at Age 46

Bernstein Associates/Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks safety T.J. Cunningham died Sunday at the age of 46.

According to TMZ Sports, police said Cunningham was shot and killed by 31-year-old Marcus Johnson after a dispute over a parking spot in Centennial, Colorado.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and the gun allegedly used in the shooting was recovered by police as well. Cunningham was reportedly unarmed.

Cunningham played for the Seahawks in 1996 after a standout collegiate career at the University of Colorado.

The Seahawks selected Cunningham with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL draft. He appeared in nine games during his first and only NFL season and recorded one fumble recovery before a knee injury cut his career short.

The Colorado Buffaloes' tweeted the following in remembrance of Cunningham:

Per Fox31 Denver KDVR, Cunningham served as an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Colorado following his retirement from the NFL.

TMZ Sports noted that Cunningham is survived by his wife and five children.