NFL Rumors: Le'Veon Bell, 'At Least' 10 Players Could Receive Some Form of Tag

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

At least 10 NFL players could reportedly receive a franchise or transition tag this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Dee Ford, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, New York Giants safety Landon Collins, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski are all tag candidates.

Teams have from Feb. 19 until March 5 to tag players.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

