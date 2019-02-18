Video: Pierre McGuire Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit in the Face with a Puck

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 16: Hockey analyst Pierre McGuire during the second period of the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena on January 16, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire saw his life flash before his eyes during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

McGuire was standing rinkside when the puck flew within inches of his head. He joked with his colleagues he didn't want to interfere with the action, so he kept his hands down.

The NHL uses protective glass and netting to prevent the puck from flying into the stands, but McGuire wasn't provided that security given his position.

His near miss offered another example of why you have to keep your head on a swivel at any sporting event.

