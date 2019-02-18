Video: Pierre McGuire Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit in the Face with a Puck

Video: Pierre McGuire Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit in the Face with a PuckFebruary 19, 2019
NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire saw his life flash before his eyes during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.
McGuire was standing rinkside when the puck flew within inches of his head. He joked with his colleagues he didn't want to interfere with the action, so he kept his hands down.
NBC Sports PR @NBCSportsPR
"Tonight - we REALLY go 'Inside the Glass.'" - @JohnForslund A close call for @NHLonNBCSports' Pierre McGuire in his usual broadcast position between the benches during the @BlueJacketsNHL v. @TBLightning game on @NBCSN. "It's all part of what goes on down here." - McGuire https://t.co/4FgztGJakB
The NHL uses protective glass and netting to prevent the puck from flying into the stands, but McGuire wasn't provided that security given his position.
His near miss offered another example of why you have to keep your head on a swivel at any sporting event.
