Ex-Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson Announces Transfer to Maryland for 2019 Season

The Maryland Terrapins added a major piece under center heading into the 2019 season.

On Monday, former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson announced he was headed to the Big Ten East:

Jackson, who will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, missed all but three games last season with the Hokies due to a leg injury. However, he proved himself as a dual-threat playmaker in 2017 with 2,991 passing yards, 324 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns.

Jeff Ermann of 247Sports noted Jackson will likely compete with Tyrrell Pigrome to become the starting quarterback. Pigrome and Kasim Hill, who suffered a torn ACL last season, have both entered their names in the transfer portal, but Ermann said Pigrome is "expected to return."

Pigrome completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 561 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in 11 games during the 2018 campaign.

This is a major win for head coach Mike Locksley, who Maryland hired in December after he served as offensive coordinator at Alabama. Locksley has an offensive background and now has a new quarterback to work with heading into his first season at the new position.

The Terrapins are looking to bounce back from a 5-7 season and haven’t enjoyed a winning record since 2014. However, one reason for the struggles is a loaded Big Ten East that includes Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State. Their success out of conference included victories over the Texas Longhorns the past two seasons.

They now have a dual-threat quarterback in Jackson who will look to bolster an offense that was a mere 69th in the country in points per game last season.